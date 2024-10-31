Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.