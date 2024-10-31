Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,163.98 ($15.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.56). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.56), with a volume of 952,600 shares trading hands.

Monks Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Monks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.