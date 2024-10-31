Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) CFO Acquires $25,187.50 in Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Karthik Radhakrishnan acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNPR shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

