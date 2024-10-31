Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Monro Stock Down 0.8 %

MNRO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 216,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,743. The company has a market cap of $822.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. Monro has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

