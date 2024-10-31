Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16,085.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

