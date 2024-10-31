Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 229245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Mothercare Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of £24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

