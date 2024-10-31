Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $10.18. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 325,883 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MURGY

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.