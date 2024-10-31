Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $170.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

