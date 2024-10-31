Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

