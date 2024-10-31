Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 272.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $111.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

