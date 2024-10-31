Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 745,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 129,523 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.