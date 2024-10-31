Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,551,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

