Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.03. The company has a market cap of $389.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.