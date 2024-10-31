Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $111.15 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $111.15 million and $1.33 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,373.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.93 or 0.00504518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00098344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00221434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00072548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

