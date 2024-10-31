This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nanophase Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

Recommended Stories