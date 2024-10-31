Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 1,196 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,255.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.73. 794,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $133.54.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $33,956,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Natera by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.