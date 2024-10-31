Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 4.3 %

NAUT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $134,978.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

