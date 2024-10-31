Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0309 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $58,516.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006302 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1,061.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.09 or 0.38013004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

