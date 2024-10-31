NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130.25 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 1,564.14 ($20.28), with a volume of 57290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,576 ($20.44).

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,571.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,608.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.12 million, a PE ratio of -4,333.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 6.29.

About NB Private Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.