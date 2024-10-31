NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218.09 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and $218.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00005913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,818,556 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,266,901 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,217,727,435 with 1,217,083,607 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.39459741 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $235,867,825.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.