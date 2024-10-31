Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

