Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Nerdy Price Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $43,267.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,770. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $29,979.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,325,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,658.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $43,267.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,770. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,212,528 shares of company stock worth $12,063,972. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

