Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $4,307,688.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NFLX opened at $753.74 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $404.63 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

