Netlist (OTC:NLST) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Netlist (OTC:NLST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netlist Stock Performance

Shares of Netlist stock remained flat at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 638,675 shares.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.