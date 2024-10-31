Netlist (OTC:NLST) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Netlist (OTC:NLST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Netlist Stock Performance
Shares of Netlist stock remained flat at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 638,675 shares.
Netlist Company Profile
