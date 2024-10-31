Network-1 Technologies, Inc. recently unveiled its financial performance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company made public its quarterly results through a press release issued on October 24, 2024. In this announcement, Network-1 Technologies, Inc. shared details about its financial standing for the aforementioned period.

The company presented a comprehensive review of its financial accomplishments in the press release, showcasing its progress and outcomes during the specified quarter. Interested parties and stakeholders can access a detailed account of Network-1 Technologies, Inc.’s performance throughout the mentioned period in the officially released document.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. disclosed this information as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The firm submitted its disclosures on October 24, 2024, in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Act. Corey M. Horowitz, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Network-1 Technologies, Inc., officially signed the disclosures on behalf of the company on October 28, 2024.

As per the regulations, the company attached a copy of the press release to the disclosure as Exhibit 99.1 to ensure transparency and accessibility for all interested parties. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File was embedded within the Inline XBRL document, listed as Exhibit 104 for further reference.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. continues to uphold its commitment to regular and transparent financial reporting, ensuring that all necessary information is disseminated to its shareholders, investors, and the general public. The company remains dedicated to maintaining open communication and providing insights into its financial performance for the benefit of all concerned parties.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Network-1 Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

