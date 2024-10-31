New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.25 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $51,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.73 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

