New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,052 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $54,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,162.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,221.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,083.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

