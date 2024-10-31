New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,383 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $40,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

