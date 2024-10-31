NFT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,534.53 or 1.00023417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006870 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

