Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 644 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $83.27 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

