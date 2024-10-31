Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $1,082,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAL opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Stories

