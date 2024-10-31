Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,672,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day moving average of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.99 and a one year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

