Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 705,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 712,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 475,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.4% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 470,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.54. 35,646 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.