Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 402,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

