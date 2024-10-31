Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.41. 79,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,267. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $187.77 and a one year high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.