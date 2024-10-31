Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $9.29 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $9.22 on Thursday, hitting $487.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,483,887. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $346.62 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.04.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.