Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $108.03. 5,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,013. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $110.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

