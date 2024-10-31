Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.41). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.41), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.
Northern Investors Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
