NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Oct 31st, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NLOK opened at $27.11 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

