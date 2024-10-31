NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.3 %

NLOK opened at $27.11 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

