Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
