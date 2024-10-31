Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.