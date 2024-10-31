Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of NCLH opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

