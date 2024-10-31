Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 506,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

