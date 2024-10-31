Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:JPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 506,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.24.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
