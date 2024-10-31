NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.37 and last traded at $133.06. 95,377,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 409,111,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,516,270 shares of company stock worth $291,803,127. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

