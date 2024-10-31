O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average is $200.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.64 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.