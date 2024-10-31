O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 2,301 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

