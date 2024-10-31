O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,842. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

