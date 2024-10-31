O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after buying an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.69. 81,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $177.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

