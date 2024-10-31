O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.79. 32,838,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,192,664. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

