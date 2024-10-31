Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.74.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.