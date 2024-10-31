Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 10,067 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

